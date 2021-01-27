Funding support from senators sought for Aborlan road projects

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan is seeking external funding for two access road projects in Aborlan town, specifically from two prominent senators – Sen. Bong Go for a 15-km Magbabadil-Magsaysay road worth P255 million and Sen. Bato dela Rosa for a 2.1-km. Gogognan-Mabini Road worth P35 million.

The body passed a formal resolution Tuesday principally authored by Board Member Albert Rama, who said that the proposed projects will help residents traverse the mid-section of the municipality of Aborlan and connect many sitios or barangays to the national highway.

“[This] will serve as a circumferential road and will improve the access to the various areas. This will also help to stimulate the agricultural development in the town,” he said.

He added that access roads will bring the rural population to the mainstream area.

He also requested Governor Alvarez for the rehabilitation of the 2.1-kilometer Teleng provincial road between barangays Tigman and Apo-Aporawan in the town.

“[This] road is seldom to repair which condition has worsened causing so much inconvenience and discomfort to the residents of the area,” Rama said

