Funding for emergency employment in island towns released by DOLE

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has turned over to the provincial government of Palawan a P6.1 million budget intended to provide temporary work to some 1,925 displaced workers, specifically in Palawan’s island municipalities.

DOLE Palawan chief labor and employment officer Luis Evangelista on Tuesday said the emergency employment program is under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa mga Displaced and Disadvantaged Workers or TUPAD Post COVID Intervention Program of the department.

He stressed that the amount available is only for island municipalities, as the DOLE is still processing the request for the mainland province.

“Island municipalities lang as proposed, kasi separate ang request nila for mainland,” he said.

The 1,925 beneficiaries are from island towns of the province while the allocation for beneficiaries in mainland Palawan is still pending approval of the central office.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will do a 10-day community service which includes work related to disinfection and sanitation or clean and green programs.

The qualified beneficiaries are individuals who are displaced, underemployed, and seasonal workers.

After rendering their ten-day community service, the provincial government will process their payroll to receive P3,200 each.

