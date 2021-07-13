July 14, 2021

Fun and fashion at The SM Store big clearance sale

By Press Release | July 13, 2021 at 10:00 am

Candy colored button down shirt from SMYTH at P 300 each. Original Price: P 599.75 each Big Clearance Sale Price: P 300 each

You’ll love great fashion finds and markdowns at The SM Store’s Big Clearance Sale from July 12 – 25, 2021. 

After more than a year of keeping safe and healthy, now is the best time to refresh your wardrobe with new clothes, shoes, accessories and so much more. Re-visit the SM Store and re-discover how much fun it is to shop for style for your online meetings, small gatherings with family and friends, and running errands.

  • Tough Kids Gareth Sneakers for boys. Original Price: P 549.75 each Big Clearance Sale Price: P 300.00 each
  • Sugar Kids Farliza Mary Janes. Original Price: P 299.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 150.00
  • Pretty Sugar Kids Sally Pumps. Original Price: P 249.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 100.00
  • SM Accessories Men’s Back Pack and Duffle Bag now priced at P 500 each. Original Price: P 999.00 each Big Clearance Sale Price: P 500 each
  • Cool character tees for teens now priced at P 200 each. Original Price: P 399.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 200 each
  • Teen Spirit. True Love floral printed top and Urban denim skirt now priced at P 200 each. Original Price: P 599.75 each Big Clearance Sale Price: P 200 each
  • Buy one get one on these Kicks Women’s Guia and Kyle Rubber Shoes. Original Price: P 599.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: BOGO P 599.75
  • This dainty floral printed shawl will highlight your basic outfit. From SM Accessories Original Price: P149.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 100.00
  • Baleno tops in pretty pastel colors. Original Price: P 449.75 each Big Clearance Sale Price: P 200 each
  • Kicks Women’s Gene and Kara Lace-up Sneakers. Original Price: P 399.75 each Big Clearance Sale Price: P 150 each
  • Walk in style in this tropical designed Kicks Women’s April Lace-up Sneakers. Original Price: P 399.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 150.00
  • Whether in your garden or on your family staycations, make a stunning statement with this stylish wide brimmed buri hat from SM Accessories. Original Price: P 349.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 150.00
  • Bring the sunshine in with these bright yellow Grab Xaria Shoulder and Grab Xinyi Tote bags and SAVE 200 from its original price. Original Price: P 499.75 each Big Clearance Sale Price: P 299.75 each
  • Make a stylish statement in your online and face to face meetings. SM Woman Cropped Polo with Front tie. Original Price: P 799.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 300.00 SM Woman Skirt. Original Price: P 699.75 Big Clearance Sale Price: P 300.00

What’s in-store at SM? Check it out at m.me/SMFashionWomen, m.me/SMFashionMen, m.me/SMFashionBabiesKids and m.me/SMFashionYouth

Visit The SM Store and check out more items on sale.  Also available via SM Call to Deliver #143SM (#14376).

