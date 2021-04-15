From “Surigae” with a flair, to a bad-hair-day “Bising”

A tropical storm internationally nicknamed “Surigae” is still outside the Philippine Areas of Responsibility (PAR) but is expected to enter the country on Friday. Once it does, she will be a.k.a. “Bising”.

Weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said “Surigae” was last located at 1, 140 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3:00 am.

It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It is moving westward slowly.

“Inaasahan natin na ito ay papasok ng Philippine Area of Responsibility by tomorrow [Friday] and bibigyan natin siya ng local name na si “Bising”, pangalawang bagyo ngayong taon,” she said.

“Lalapit ‘yan sa mga eastern side ng southern Luzon at Visayas and then may posibilidad na mag-recurve. Mababa ang tiyansa na mag-landfall dito sa ating kalupaan,” she added.

Once inside PAR, “Bising” is expected to move generally north-northwestward or northward while slightly slowing down. It will then turn west-northwestward and gradually accelerate.

It remains less likely to directly affect the country over the next three days.

The weather system has a continuous intensification throughout the forecast period as it could gain its strength while in the ocean.

Its intensity has a possibility to reach the typhoon category on Friday, April 16.

The public and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) offices at eastern portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas are advised to continuously monitor for updates.

“Asahan natin na ‘yong westward shift ang current forecast track natin so may resulta ito na potentially significant impact siya sa area ng eastern side ng Southern Luzon, Visayas by weekend or Monday habang papalapit ang ating bagyo,” she said.

The Kalayaan Island will experience a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

