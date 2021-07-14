Free tasting at Lokal Muna Market Fair

Lokal Muna Market Fair seeks to encourage conscious shopping, cuisine, arts, crafts, wellness, and sustainability among local merchants.

Numerous local MSMEs gathered at SM City Puerto Princesa to exhibit locally made goods ranging from cuisine to jewelry, organic farm produce, and accommodations, as well as special discounts and perks such as free tasting.

The Public Relations Office (PRO) of the SM City Puerto Princesa said in a statement Wednesday that this bazaar display, called Lokal Muna Market Fair, seeks to encourage conscious shopping, cuisine, arts, crafts, wellness, and sustainability among local merchants, as well as garner customer support.

Palawan Smokers

Palawan Yogurt



Javanri Organic Farm



The market fair will run until July 18, 2021, and is located at the lower ground floor of SM City Puerto Princesa just across BreadTalk and SM Supermarket.

Products at the Lokal Muna Market Fair include those from Princesa Garden Resort, Paboreal Boutique, Javanri Organic Farm, Mt. Zion Water refilling supplies, Palawan Smokers, and Palawan Yogurt.

Support local and help our neighbors and friends during this challenging time. Visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook for more #supportlocal initiatives.

