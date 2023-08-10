The Sui Generis Missions, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Palawan Chapter, and the provincial government have collaborated for a surgical mission from August 18 to 20, 2023, at the San Vicente District Hospital.

The initiative, led by Sandiganbayan Justice Geraldine Faith A. Econg, brings together health professionals from Manila and Cebu. The team includes surgeons, anesthesiologists, obstetricians/gynecologists, ophthalmologists, general practitioners, dentists, and more.

The list of medical services for the Palaweños includes:

60 Laparoscopic cholecystectomy and biliary/laparoscopic hernia operations

25 Procedures for thyroidectomy, salivary gland issues, and head & neck surgeries

10 mastectomies or 15 cleft lip surgeries

22 Gynecologic procedures

20 Anal surgeries

20 Open hernia, hydrocele, and varicocele procedures

40 AV fistula procedures

200 Minor lumps and bumps removals

50 Cataract surgeries

25 Pterygium surgeries

500 Dental procedures, including tooth extractions

750 eyeglasses for distribution.

Additionally, surgery consultations will be available for individuals.

For those who want to register or have other questions, you can contact Ms. Kim Elaine Lim, Secretariat of Mission, at the number 0907-901-8229 or you can access this link: https://forms.gle/w7FAPNu6iACBdpN57