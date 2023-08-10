The Sui Generis Missions, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Palawan Chapter, and the provincial government have collaborated for a surgical mission from August 18 to 20, 2023, at the San Vicente District Hospital.
The initiative, led by Sandiganbayan Justice Geraldine Faith A. Econg, brings together health professionals from Manila and Cebu. The team includes surgeons, anesthesiologists, obstetricians/gynecologists, ophthalmologists, general practitioners, dentists, and more.
The list of medical services for the Palaweños includes:
- 60 Laparoscopic cholecystectomy and biliary/laparoscopic hernia operations
- 25 Procedures for thyroidectomy, salivary gland issues, and head & neck surgeries
- 10 mastectomies or 15 cleft lip surgeries
- 22 Gynecologic procedures
- 20 Anal surgeries
- 20 Open hernia, hydrocele, and varicocele procedures
- 40 AV fistula procedures
- 200 Minor lumps and bumps removals
- 50 Cataract surgeries
- 25 Pterygium surgeries
- 500 Dental procedures, including tooth extractions
- 750 eyeglasses for distribution.
Additionally, surgery consultations will be available for individuals.
For those who want to register or have other questions, you can contact Ms. Kim Elaine Lim, Secretariat of Mission, at the number 0907-901-8229 or you can access this link: https://forms.gle/w7FAPNu6iACBdpN57