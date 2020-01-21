Free entertainment for senior citizens in Puerto Princesa sought

The proposal is inclusive of recreational centers in the city such as theaters, cinema houses, concerts, leisure, and amusement parks which may be availed during their birthday.

An ordinance that seeks to provide free entertainment for senior citizens has been filed at the City Council in a bid to expand benefits and privileges for residents above 60 years old.

Councilor Peter Maristela, the proponent of Sangguniang Ordinance No. 58-2019, on Tuesday said that the proposal is inclusive of recreational centers in the city such as theaters, cinema houses, concerts, leisure, and amusement parks which may be availed during their birthday.

“Maraming walang pagkukunan ng pera to celebrate their birthday. Once a year lang naman kaya baka naman pwedeng ilibre na natin sila,” he said.

The ordinance will subsequently split the cost between the amusement center and the city government.

Russel Fernandez, public relations officer of SM Puerto Princesa City, who sent an earlier similar proposal to the City Council, said that the promotion of the welfare and interest of senior citizens will further help in making them more productive members of society.

“We want to encourage other private entities or business establishments in Puerto Princesa City to engage our seniors and persons with disabilities (PWD) in their services,” Fernandez said.

Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) chairwoman Mercedes Avanceña and Committee on Social Welfare and Community Development chairwoman Nancy Socrates, who were also present during the committee hearing also on Tuesday, expressed gratitude to Maristela for pushing for additional benefits for the senior citizens.

Recently, the City Council increased the financial assistance for senior citizens from P1,000 to P1,500 effective January 2020.

