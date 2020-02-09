France opens expanded scholarship programs to Pinoys

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship program targets Filipinos working in the academe, research, or government institutions to boost exchanges in scientific knowledge and expertise between Paris and Manila.

The French government is expanding its scholarship program in 2020 through a partnership with the Department of Science and Technology’s Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) for Filipino professionals who would want to pursue their master’s degree and doctorate abroad.

The PhilFrance-DOST Scholarship program targets Filipinos working in the academe, research, or government institutions to boost exchanges in scientific knowledge and expertise between Paris and Manila.

In an announcement on Friday, the French Embassy in Manila said the program would prioritize the following fields of study: agriculture, biological sciences, climate change, forestry, health and medical research, material sciences, natural resources and environment, nuclear application on health, and veterinary sciences.

Awardees of the scholarship will be entitled to a partial tuition subsidy, one round-trip ticket from Manila to France, an exemption from visa application fees, a monthly allowance, a health care package, and priority access to public student accommodations for the expected length of their academic programs.

The deadline for the application is on March 16. Details and guidelines on eligibility, benefits, and requirements are available through the PhilFrance Scholarships Program website at www.philfrance-scholarships.com.

The embassy also urged Filipinos to apply for other PhilFrance Scholarships available to both Filipino students and professionals wishing to pursue their master’s degrees in France.

Since 2016, more than 50 Filipinos have been awarded the PhilFrance Scholarship, enabling them to pursue graduate degrees in the French language and literature, business, public policy and international development, engineering, mathematics, marine biology, applied chemistry, environmental and ecological sciences, and public health.

