Four Rizal barangays to have internet signal soon

Barangays Bunog, Iraan, Panalingaan, and Taburi in the municipality of Rizal will soon get connected, with Smart Communications nearing the completion of its cellular tower covering the remote area.

In an interview with Palawan News last Tuesday, Sangguniang Bayan (SB) member Arvin Fuentes said the construction of the cell site started in September last year and is expected to be completed in March this year.

“Ang mga lugar na ito talaga ang nangangailangan ng signal sa ating bayan at malaking tulong talaga ito sa mga estudyante natin at mga guro, lalong-lalo na sa pag-aaral ng mga bata ngayon ay kailangan ng signal,” Fuentes said.

“Malapit na rin matapos at sa taya natin by month of March may signal na tayo sa mga lugar na ito,” he added.

In August 2020, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) sent a compliance order for the local government of Rizal, to expedite and release all pending applications of telecommunications companies such as Smart Telecom for the installation and operation of broadcast towers, facilities, equipments and services especially those that companies have complied with all requirements of Local Government Units (LGUs)

“So far, ngayon wala na ring problema. Noon pa kami nagbigay ng endorsement sa SB dahil kailangan yon ng Smart at bago pa man ang ARTA nagpadala sa LGU ng compliance order. At ngayon ay smmalapit na ring matapos ang mga tower ng smart dito sa Rizal,” Fuentes said.

