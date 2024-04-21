Four men were arrested this morning at an illegal cockfighting event in Purok Masikap, Jacana, Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City in a targeted operation by local authorities.

The operation, which took place at around 10:45 a.m., was conducted by personnel from Police Station 1.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases—Laurence, 27; Efren, 51; Renante, 30; and Samuel, 55—were caught in the act of participating in the illegal gambling activity known locally as “tupada.”

In addition to the arrests, police confiscated ₱1,600 in cash, several fighting cocks, and cockfighting paraphernalia including gaffs used in the fights.

The four men are currently held in custody at Police Station 1 and are facing charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which specifically outlaws illegal cockfighting activities.