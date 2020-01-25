Four die in fatal road accident in El Nido town

Two of the victims of the road accident in El Nido on Friday afternoon, January 24, can be seen lying dead on the road in this contributed photo (right) by a resident of the town. Left photo shows the Ranger pickup involved in the fatal road accident. Contributed photo.

Two of the victims of the accident at Sitio Kulantod, Brgy. Pasadeña between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on January 24 were identified as tricycle driver Eljer Gadiano Alis, 52, and Persie Gadiano Alis, 48. Eljer was a councilor of Brgy. Teneguiban.

(UPDATED) Four persons died Friday afternoon in a vehicular accident between a tricycle and a white Ford Ranger pickup in Barangay Pasadeña, El Nido, a police report claimed.

The report sent by P/Capt. Ric Ramos of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) also named the other victims as Dulcisima Ellazar and Rolando Cabaltera.

The driver of the Ranger pickup was named in the police report as alias “Dodoy”, who, Ramos confirmed, is the son of El Nido vice mayor Luningning Batoy. He said he is a “minor”.

Based on the initial police investigation, Batoy was traversing the national road from the north to the south direction, while the tricycle was riding from the opposite direction. Upon reaching the place of the accident, the vehicle being driven by Batoy occupied the lane where Eljer’s tricycle was traveling, causing the accident.

The spot report claimed the passengers of the tricycle died on the spot while Batoy sustained head injuries.

Batoy will be facing reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides and damage to property. (with a report from Bella Mutia)

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.