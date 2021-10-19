Planned relocation of stub-out and water meters would cause a four-day water service disruption in certain parts of barangays Irawan, Sta. Lourdes, and Tagburos, the city water district said.

In an advisory released by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), it said service interruptions will occur from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. from today, October 19, to October 22, to allow for the relocation of stub-out and water meters owing to road expansion at the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) request.

The affected areas are from the Macasaet Pumping Station in Brgy. Irawan to Marcelo Compound, Delta P Power Plant, and Honda Bay Road in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes, including Tagburos Aplaya in Brgy. Tagburos.

Information officer Jenn Rausa previously explained that stub-out is where the water meter is connected. Relocation is needed to avoid damages and chances to be hit due to activities conducted.

- Advertisement -

“Consumers in the affected location and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/ expansion activity,” the advisory noted.

City consumers may reach PPCWD through numbers at 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, or send an email at ppcwater@gmail.com