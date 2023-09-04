Foundever™, a global leader in the customer experience (CX) industry, continues its mission in the Philippines to form collaborations with stakeholders as it completes its first University and Community Partnership (UCP) Summit in Palawan since the rebranding last March.

The summit brought together Foundever in Palawan’s partner institutions and community leaders in an effort to forge dynamic partnerships that drive progress and create lasting positive impact.

The UCP summit served both as an opportunity to introduce Foundever in Palawan, following the company’s global rebrand last March, and as a platform for meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange among participants in order to forge partnerships to strengthen the Palawan community.

“We adopted two key focus areas here in Palawan: education and environment, and as a company, we make sure to give back to the community where we belong,” said Jen Joloc, Senior Site Director at Foundever in Palawan.

She added, “The majority of our partners thought we only offer employment opportunities, but we also offer customized training based on the needs of their organization. Local leads have expressed their interest and have shared that they were looking forward in maximizing this partnership.”

Foundever in Palawan is currently partnered with organizations such as the city and provincial Public Employment Services Office (PESO), the Department of Labor and Employment, Palawan ICT Association, as well as esteemed institutions namely Western Philippines University, Palawan National School and Palawan State University.

The UCP summit brought on new partnerships with Holy Trinity University, STI College, and Divine Grace Institute, a TESDA accredited center. To further their reach, Foundever also partnered with the City Health and the City Youth and Development Department in Palawan.

Through the UCP, Foundever in Palawan has launched several programs with their partner organizations including Jobstart Partnership with DOLE, Coastal Clean-up in El Nido, Roxas, and Puerto Princesa, relief operations during Typhoon Odette, Alt + C Intensive Communications Training, Team Building & Stress Management Facilitation with Roxas city’s LGU and Day1@Work with leading universities in Palawan.

Following the summit, Palawan State University ‘s Human Resources office invited Foundever to lead their breakout sessions for their annual Faculty and Staff Conference last August 10.

A total of 24 participants from different local organizations and universities were present at the UCP summit, including Mr. Marcelino Porcal, Assistant Principal for Senior High School at Palawan National School.

“They approached us and offered their program. We don’t have any regrets,” he said of the school’s partnership with Foundever.