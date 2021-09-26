A former sympathizer of the leftist group New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered Friday several high-powered firearms, ammunition, and other paraphernalia to military troops in northern Palawan.

The Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) operating under the Joint Task Group North (JTG North) said in an issued statement Sunday that the former sympathizer surrendered on September 24 a Colt M16A1 rifle, one long magazine, 28 rounds of 5.56 ammo, and two black chest rig bandoliers.

The MBLT-3 said they were surrendered following the conduct of focused military operations (FMOs) by other military units in coordination with the Kapatiran ng mga Dating Rebelde or KADRE in the northern part of Puerto Princesa City.

Major Ryan F. Lacuesta, commanding officer of MBLT-3, said in the statement that they are confident that the few remaining armed NPA members would soon surrender and take advantage of various government incentives to reintegrate.

- Advertisement -

“We are confident enough that the remaining CNT (CPP-NPA-Terrorists) members will lay down their arms and will embrace a new life, and avail the different services of the government for surrendering insurgents under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP),” Lacuesta said.

Lacuesta added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) leadership in Palawan, particularly their battalion and the Western Command (WESCOM), as well as the local government, will help NPA members in the province who will voluntarily surrender as it is the goal of the “Whole-of-Nation Approach” under Executive Order No. 70 series of 2018.