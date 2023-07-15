A 51-year-old former New People’s Army (NPA) member in the barrio voluntarily surrendered to the personnel of the 401st B Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) in Taytay, Palawan on Thursday, July 13.

Police reports stated that the former NPA member, known as “Ka Jong”, belonged to the Kilusan Larangang Gerilya (LRG)-North, SRMA-4E STRPC, and a peasant-farmer under the Pinagkaisang Lakas ng mga Okupante, Residente, Mangagawa, Magsasaka at Mangingisda (PLORMMM).

The surrender of “Ka Jong” is attributed to the relentless efforts of the intelligence units of the 401st B MC RMFB, working in collaboration with Taytay MPS, Dumaran MPS, San Vicente MPS, PPCPO City Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Police Station 1 and 2, PPCPO City Mobile Force Company, 2nd PMFC Palawan PPO, CIT-RID 4B, RID NCRPO, 103rd SAC PNP-SAF, RID MIMAROPA, 2nd SOU PNP Maritime Group, and CIU-Palawan PCG.

“Ka Jong” is now under the custody and supervision of the 401st B MC RMFB for custodial debriefing, documentation, and assistance in processing his participation in the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).