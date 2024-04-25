Personnel of the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) facilitated the voluntary withdrawal of an alleged former New People’s Army (NPA) rebel on Monday, April 22, in Brooke’s Point, Southern Palawan.

According to reports, “Ka Ara,” a former rebel and resident of Brgy. Imulnod, Brooke’s Point, is a member of the Bienvenido Vallever Command of the NPA, which operates in the province.

She was particularly active in the group’s operations in Brooke’s Point from 2015 to 2016.

The 1st PMFC, Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Provincial Intelligence Team (PIT) Palawan, Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) 4B, and Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) jointly conducted the operation.

“This accomplishment was made possible through a relentless intelligence operation of the operating units,” the 1st PMFC said.

“We’re making this activity even better to provide a healthy and better lifestyle with their respective families in the comfort of their homes,” they said.

*** John Kenith Caro is a Palawan News intern from Ubaldo L. Conde High School. He is a senior high school student under the Humanities and Social Sciences program.