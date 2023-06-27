A 52-year-old former rebel supporter voluntarily surrendered to government authorities on Monday, June 26, in Barangay Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City.

A police report said “Ka Cynthia,” who had affiliations with Bagong Tinig ng Katutubo sa Palawan (BAGTIK-Palawan), an alleged front organization of the New People’s Army in Palawan, surrendered to the Regional Intelligence Unit 4B.

The surrender operation was carried out with the assistance of the Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA Regional Intelligence Division and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) 4B.

Currently, the surrendered individual is under the supervision of the Intelligence personnel of PIT Palawan, RIU 4B, who will conduct tactical interviews and document the surrender.

The authorities encourage other individuals who have been influenced or involved with rebel organizations to follow the example of “Ka Cynthia” and avail themselves of the government’s programs and services.