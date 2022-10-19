Owners frequently neglect vehicle maintenance and repair because they are completely ignorant of it or are afraid of the expensive costs associated with keeping them running. They thus forfeit the opportunity for the vehicles to be used for a long time.

This shouldn’t be the case, said former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jojo Agnote and partners who opened Monday a branch of the Master Garage Philippines in Puerto Princesa, as maintaining vehicles in good condition can help owners stay away from unwanted problems.

Agnote said periodic maintenance service, or PMS, keeps the owners and other motorists safe, especially since anything can happen on the road.

Concerns about the high cost of services involved are valid, he explained, especially when there aren’t many options and automotive repair skills are scarce in a given area. It is for this reason that he and his partners founded the Master Garage Philippines—to serve those with limited means to pay for preventive maintenance.

Their branch in Puerto Princesa, the Master Garage Palawan in Purok Silangan, Zone 2 in Barangay Tagburos, aims to serve Palaweños for long-term use of their vehicles.

“Nagbukas po kami ng another shop, one of the biggest automotive repair shop sa Palawan [at] dito [yan] sa Tagburos. Ito ay ginawa namin para sa masa. Hindi ito gaya ng iba na, you know, sobrang ang mahal,” he said.

Karl Bayron (2nd from left), Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron (3rd from left), Jojo Agnote (first line, 3rd from right) and other partners cut the ribbon to mark the opening of Master Garage Palawan on October 18 in Barangay Tagburos, Puerto Princesa City.

“We are making sure na affordable po yong mga services namin dito,” he added, citing that clients can watch while their vehicles are being serviced and participate in decision-making on how best to address their concerns.

Agnote said among their services is electronic control unit (ECU) diagnostics, which allows communication with the vehicle electronics using a scanner gadget.

They employ the most advanced diagnostic system and can thus read the fault memory of the systems installed in vehicles.

“Yan yong ini-scan namin yong mga sasakyan–sa ganitong mga malalayong lugar, ini-introduce namin yong paggamit ng scanning device, o scan tool na ginagamit namin, dito ay nakikita natin kung ano yong mga problema ng sasakyan point-by-point,” he said.

“Hindi kagaya dati, kapag wala ka ng ganitong scanner, hindi mo alam kung saan mo uumpisahan yong pag-aayos ng sasakyan kung saan talaga ang problema. Ito ang isa sa mga modern technology na meron sa Master Garage,” Agnote added.

They also offer turbo cleaning, aircon cleaning, under chassis, and others. Their labor services start at P300 to heavy preventive maintenance services, he said.

They service multi-brands, such as Kia, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Honda, Isuzu, Suzuki, and Hyundai.

One of their guarantees is to pay customers back if it turns out that they contributed to the problems with the vehicle while it is under their maintenance and repair.

“Lahat po ng brands ginagawa namin dito, at marami pang iba,” he said.

“Kapag kami ang nakasira, babayaran namin ang customer. Kami po ang nagbabayad,” he added.

Agnote said their branch in Palawan is the fourth they have set up based on requests of their followers on social media account and the business survey they conducted.

From starting his shop under a tree in Pasig in Metro Manila, Agnote, the “master” of the garage, said it has now grown with other branches in Cavite, Davao, and Quezon City, in three years. In Puerto Princesa, their local partner is Karl Bayron.

About Post Author