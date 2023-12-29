Some 294 recruits from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have joined the law enforcement force of the government under a recruitment program.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos led the oath-taking and turnover ceremonies for the 255 men and 39 women joining the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR).

Abalos congratulated the new members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and urged them to adhere to the PNP’s mantra of serving and protecting the Filipino people.

He noted that the 294 new recruits would fill 400 slots allocated for the 2023 MILF and MNLF Recruitment Program and mentioned that they would undergo a six-month field training program.

Abalos challenged the recruits to complete the training program and serve as inspirations to their fellow MILF and MNLF comrades.

“Marami na kayong pinagdaanan at ipangako n’yo sa akin na hindi na kayo aatras,” Abalos said.

The DILG chief said the Republic Act No. 11054 or the Bangsamoro Organic Law, which was enacted after the signing of a peace agreement between the government and the MILF was the basis to enter the law enforcement service.

Abalos said the first batch of 102 MILF and MNLF recruits under the Marcos administration took their oath as members of the PNP last August 10.