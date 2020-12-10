Dec 10, 2020

Former city councilor passes away

Dec 10, 2020 Romar Miranda

Cuaderno was one of the local legislators who pushed to plant Palawan cherry in the Sakura-like Balayong Park in Barangay Tiniguiban.

Photo by City Gov't of Puerto Princesa

Former city councilor Miguel Cuaderno IV died early Thursday morning from cardiac arrest. He had celebrated his 73rd birthday two days earlier.

The sewage treatment plant (STP) was also one of Cuaderno’s landmark legislation that ensured the safe and proper disposal of medical, infectious, and toxic medical waste.

Cuaderno previously chaired the transportation committee until he finished his term in 2016.

 

 

