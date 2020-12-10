Former city councilor passes away

Cuaderno was one of the local legislators who pushed to plant Palawan cherry in the Sakura-like Balayong Park in Barangay Tiniguiban.

Former city councilor Miguel Cuaderno IV died early Thursday morning from cardiac arrest. He had celebrated his 73rd birthday two days earlier.

Cuaderno was one of the local legislators who pushed to plant Palawan cherry in the Sakura-like Balayong Park in Barangay Tiniguiban.

The sewage treatment plant (STP) was also one of Cuaderno’s landmark legislation that ensured the safe and proper disposal of medical, infectious, and toxic medical waste.

Cuaderno previously chaired the transportation committee until he finished his term in 2016.

