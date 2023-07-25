The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has suspended classes in all levels for both private and public schools, as well as work in all government offices and private sectors in the province of Palawan due to incessant rains.

Earlier today, the local government units of El Nido, San Vicente, and Culion Island have already suspended classes and work.

PDRRMO head Jeremias Alili said they are currently on blue alert status and continuously monitoring situations in different municipalities.

Except for floodings in El Nido and San Vicente, no untoward incidents have been reported so far, Alili said.

In Puerto Princesa City, houses in some northern barangays were inundated by floods due to incessant rains that started at around 4 a.m.

Around 89 families, consisting of 277 individuals, were evacuated by CDRRMO from Barangay Tagabinet (10 families), Lucbuan (1), Salvacion (34), Bacungan (12), Babuyan (9), Mauyon (2), Sta. Lourdes (2), Tanabag (7), Sicsican (1), San Rafael (6), Concepcion (1), and Irawan (4).

Some rivers and bridges in the northern part of Puerto Princesa overflowed, but roads are still passable, as stated in the CDRRMO report. The bridges and rivers that overflowed are from barangays Irawan, Maruyugon, Concepcion, San Rafael, Tagburos, and Maoyon.

CDRRMO, together with DPWH, responded to clear roads covered with thick mud and other debris, including felled trees.

Sea travel has been suspended by the Philippine Coast Guard due to gale warnings issued by PAGASA.

CDRRMO Emergency Operation Center is on alert for other possible scenarios and continuously monitoring the situation.

The City Engineering and City Social Welfare and Development offices are also on standby to respond to any eventualities.