The floods that ravaged through southern municipalities of Palawan last week due to heavy rains brought by a low-pressure area caused P30.961 million worth of infrastructure damages in the towns of Brooke’s Point and Sofronio Española, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said.

A report from the Brooke’s Point Municipal Engineering Office released by the Municipal Information Office on Saturday stated that 27 infrastructure projects were affected by the floods, two of which were totally damaged—the Cabinbin Hanging Bridge in Barangay Imulnod and a concrete bridge in Brgy. Ipilan, while the rest were partially damaged.

In Sofronio Española, P2,405,260 worth of farm-to-market and municipal roads were also partially damaged by flood.

As of Saturday, some barangays in Brooke’s Point still experienced heavy rains, where residents were forced to flee to evacuation centers but as the day passed, they were also able to return home, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) officer in charge Joey Herredero said.

“May mga evacuation centers na rin na paunti-unti nang umuuwi yung mga kababayan naming, upon assessment ng engineering [office] and nakita na safe na yung area nila, pinapayagan na ng EOC (Emergency Operation Center), na umuwi,” Herredero said in a telephone interview.

He, however, said there are some residents whose houses were damaged so they have nowhere to go but stay in the evacuation center.

“Mayroong 30 mahigit sa Barong-Barong, meron din sa Imulnod,” he stated.

He also said they have reached all the areas that were previously inaccessible and are now conducting further assessment and validation on the effects of the flood.

Based on latest data released Monday by the PDRRMO, around 10,516 families or 47,304 individuals were displaced by the flood in the town.

54 houses were also totally destroyed while 39 were partially damaged.

In Sofronio Española, 538 families or 2,055 individuals from seven barangays were also evacuated. 47 families (163 individuals) are still staying in the evacuation center while the rest have already returned home.

Meanwhile, the MDRRMO together with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) together with other provincial and national agencies are still conducting distribution of relief goods to affected families.

MSWDO reported that three 5,000-liter capacity bladder tanks were sent by Roxas town’s MDRRMO while the provincial government also sent one unit bladder tank, to assist in the distribution of water to different evacuation centers.

Brooke’s Point health officials said last week that some evacuees suffered from diarrhea because of lack of access to potable water as three water system facilities of the town were also destroyed by flood.

The MSWDO also said it has distributed family food packs to 8,142 families in 15 barangays as of Sunday. The office has also distributed rice, canned goods, other food items and clothing items to the evacuees as well as in the barangays.

The Provincial Health Office and other health care agencies have also delivered medicines, water purifying tablets and vitamins to the two towns.

Power has been fully restored in Sofronio Española while some areas in Brooke’s Point still have no electricity.

