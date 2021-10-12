Due to the wind or “hanging habagat” exacerbated by Maring, monsoon rains will continue to fall in MIMAROPA, and flooding and landslides in Palawan are still a possibility, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said although Maring had left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, landslides and flooding are still possible in some areas in Palawan, and residents are advised to stay away from areas prone to falling dirt and earth and riversides.

“Bagama’t may pagbawas na sa ulan na matatanggap sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, meron pa rin na banta ng pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa. Lalo diyan sa Ilocos, Cagayan, pati rin sa bahagi ng Palawan kung saan nagkaroon ng mga malawakang pagbaha,” he said.

Rojas said that not all parts of the country have an observatory station of the PAGASA. The only station in Palawan is at Puerto Princesa that did not capture the widespread flooding in southern Palawan.

“Posible na ‘yong mga istasyon natin ay hindi doon bumagsak ang malalakas na ulan katulad sa bahagi ng Palawan. Puerto Princesa lang ang istasyon natin sa mainland Palawan. Dito ay malawakan ang pagbaha sa southern part ng Palawan, hindi ‘yon na-capture ng ating observation center sa may bahagi ng Puerto Princesa,” she said.

No other weather disturbances that could affect PAR in the next two to three days are now under monitoring aside from the exit of severe tropical storm Maring, PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) No. 2 is still raised over the Batanes and Babuyan group of islands due to the wind field or circulation of the storm outside PAR causing intense winds.

While the TWCS No. 1 is raised over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Mt. Province, Kalinga, Ifugao, mainland Cagayan, western portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Tarlac, northern portion of Bataan, Pampanga, and Nueva Ecija.

PAGASA raised the gale warning over the seaboard of Southern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, and seaboards of Western Visayas.

Maring was located at 505 kilometers (km) west of Calayan, Cagayan and is moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kph and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

“Sa paglayo nitong bagyo sa kalupaan ng Luzon ay medyo numinipis na rin itong mga kaulapan na dumadaan dito sa may hilagang bahagi ng Luzon,” Rojas said.