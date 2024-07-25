Five families were affected by a residential fire that occurred in Sitio Marabon, Barangay Bancalaan, Balabac, southern Palawan, around 9 a.m. on July 24.

The affected families and homeowners are identified as Majid Hamdan, Jona Takbirulla, Ayang Jabbar, Jusan Mickdal, and Henneng Takbirulla. Currently, they and their families are staying at an evacuation center in the said barangay.

Sitio Marabon in Balabac has an electricity supply limited to only eight hours per day. According to Balabac Fire Ground Commander SFO1 Roger Tabat, most residents rely on solar power.

Meanwhile, a source from Palawan News suggested that the fire might have originated from the solar power system, although this is still under investigation.

The estimated damage from the fire is approximately ₱52,500.