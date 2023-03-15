The oversight committee on drug clearing in the MIMAROPA region declared five city barangays “drug-cleared” on Tuesday.

These barangays are Maningning, San Isidro, Kalipay, Maunlad, and Irawan.

Their classification as drug-cleared barangays indicates that they have been evaluated to have satisfied the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Reg. 4, Series of 2021, requirements, which include, among others, the lack of drug pushers, the absence of drug dependents, and the absence of protectors or cuddlers.

According to the PDEA, 11 unaffected barangays have also proven the absence of drug personalities, making them eligible to petition for verification of their “drug-free” status.

These are Bagong Bayan, Binduyan, Buenavista, Langogan, Marufinas, Maruyogon, Montible, New Panggangan, Sta. Cruz, Simpocan, and Sta. Lucia.

The 1st MIMAROPA Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC) was led by PDEA regional director III Gil Cesario Castro.

