A fisherman and a farmer were arrested by authorities for allegedly selling illegal drugs and committing robbery, respectively, in separate operations in southern Palawan this week.

The fisherman, identified as Tisoy, 53, was the first to be apprehended on July 10 in Purok Malapandig, Barangay Punta Baja, Rizal.

The arrest took place during a sting operation conducted at 11:46 p.m. by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU), Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS), Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), and the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) of the provincial government, in cooperation with the regional office of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

During the buy-bust operation, an undercover agent was able to purchase a sachet of suspected shabu weighing 0.090 grams from Tisoy for ₱1,500.

Eight more sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing a total of 1 gram and valued at ₱13,500, were seized from him, when authorities made their search.

According to the PPPO, Tisoy violated the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and will remain in the custody of Rizal MPS for the time being.

The farmer, Nando, 44, was arrested next on July 11 in Barangay Taritien, Narra, for a robbery case.

His arrest was based on a warrant dated July 10 issued by Judge Ryan Hartzell Balisacan of Branch 51 of the Regional Trial Court for violating Article 299 of the Revised Penal Code.

Nando has been allowed to post bail amounting to ₱72,000 and is currently in the custody of Narra MPS.