The project of establishing an integrated fish port in this city has been approved by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced this on Monday morning, stating that the project had received approval from the PFDA’s board of directors after it was presented by the technical working group.

“This is good news—the proposal to build an integrated fish port here was presented to the board and approved by the board of directors,” he said.

Previously, the local government invited PFDA representatives to discuss complete designs for a proposed one-stop-shop complex on the east shore of Barangay Buenavista.

Bayron stated that the facility intends to streamline numerous fishing sector operations and serve as a focal center for fishermen, processors, and other stakeholders.

The integrated fish port was first brought forth by Mayor Bayron’s administration in 2022 as a critical component of Puerto Princesa’s long-term development goal.

He said that its inclusion indicates the local government’s commitment to encouraging sustainable growth and meeting the special needs of its fishing industry.