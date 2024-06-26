The Diliman Science Research Foundation (DSRF) of the University of the Philippines, together with the Western Philippines University (WPU), has formed a partnership for the establishment of the Wildlife Forensic Laboratory through a memorandum of agreement.

Along with the MOA signing, the laboratory was also inaugurated at the Aquatic, Biodiversity, Biotechnology, and Aquaculture building of WPU on Tuesday, June 25.

The program was made possible through the partnership of DSRF with the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (INSPIRE) project, being implemented by the Gerry Roxas Foundation (GRF).

The new laboratory is the first wildlife forensic laboratory outside Metro Manila, capable of DNA barcoding of test samples for the fast and accurate identification of wildlife species and their geographic origins.

DSRF Project Coordinator Dr. Ian Kendrich Fontanilla explained that the laboratory is also the first dedicated to wildlife forensic services using eDNA. He added that it can also be used for research to develop markers so that sequencing and protocols can be established. Through PCR alone, certain species can already be identified without DNA sequencing.

Fontanilla said they chose Palawan as the site of the laboratory because the province hosts many wildlife species that are largely traded illegally, including pangolins, parrots, and mynahs, among others.

He said addressing the rampant illicit trade of wildlife, which is a multi-dimensional problem, could be aided with the presence of the DNA laboratory.

“Ang problema kasi doon, multi-faceted e. People need money, and these species are available in the wild tapos kung mahina ang monitoring and surveillance, so napaka-complex,” Fontanilla explained.

He emphasized the importance of protecting the wildlife that play an important role in ecosystem services.

“At malalaman lang na meron silang ganung role kapag naging extinct na sila which is ayaw naman nating antayin muna na mangyari yun,” he said, noting that with the help of the laboratory, such roles of the wildlife could also be identified.

“So ang ginagawa namin sa project is multi-faceted approach. We want to educate the people about the importance of these species. And then we also want to know the supply chain of these wildlife kabilang na yung tinarget namin na species,” he elaborated.

Fontanilla also said they want the community to become more familiar with existing laws regarding biodiversity, such as the Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, in order to further strengthen enforcement.

As part of the familiarization, they are already conducting training for personnel who will manage the laboratory, where they will be taught how to conduct tissue extraction, DNA sampling, and identification.

The first batch includes faculty and staff of WPU, Palawan State University, and the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute of the Philippines.

“Then next will be the law enforcement agents so that they will be able to appreciate the DNA as evidence kasi gusto rin namin i-incorporate ang protocol ng paggamit ng DNA sa lahat ng law enforcement agencies like the Philippine National Police, the coast guard, and you have the PCSD here, isang line agency na sila ang may purview ng lahat ng wildlife sa buong Palawan,” he said.

Furthermore, Fontanilla stated that the laboratory’s most important benefit for the province is that it will help expedite the prosecution of wildlife cases.

“This will also serve as additional or corroborating evidence kasi we usually rely on witness testimony but DNA is DNA where we can use it as strong and convincing evidence. You don’t have to rely on the subjectivity of eye witness accounts kasi kung minsan depende sa perspective ng witness, minsan depende sa pagka ala-ala, minsan may bias or may malice sa pagbibigay ng testimony so at least with DNA, may subjectivity,” he explained.

“Although at the moment hindi pa uniform ang paggamit ng DNA sa wildlife forensics where it applies. Gusto namin kasing gawing template ito lalo na sa Puerto Princesa kung standard na sa kanila ang paggamit ng DNA sa wildlife forensics, it can be replicated in other areas,” he added, noting that wildlife DNA is not yet admissible as evidence. That’s why they are training law enforcement agents so that they will know that DNA is available for use as evidence and that protocols just need to be established among agencies involved.

Fontanilla, meanwhile, said that although the partnership with WPU will only be until 2026, INSPIRE wants it to be sustained. He, however, said that they just need to set it up and train personnel who will handle and manage it for it to become sustainable.

“Ang request lang namin, kung merong government agency or private company or NGO na gustong mag-avail, bayaran sila para maging sustainable. At hindi sila mauubusan ng kliyente,” he said.