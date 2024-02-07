Some 653 families displaced during the Wednesday morning fire that hit the barangays of Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa have been moved to two evacuation centers.

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) chief Earl Timbancaya said that out of the 653 affected families, 374 were from Brgy. Pagkakaisa and 279 were from Brgy. Bagong Silang.

Timbancaya also said that based on their initial reporting, 230 houses were destroyed in Brgy. Pagkakaisa and 172 in Brgy. Bagong Silang, while nine were partially damaged in Pagkakaisa and one in Bagong Silang.

The figures were slightly lower than earlier estimates, but Timbancaya said they have yet to complete a damage assessment.

The CDRRMO and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) had to find another evacuation center to avoid disrupting the ongoing classes, initially housing the victims at the Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School (PPPES).

“In consideration of the academic calendar of schools, we decided to transfer evacuation centers in Bagong Pag-asa and Matiyaga,” Timbancaya said.

The 279 families from Bagong Silang are now at the Matiyaga evacuation center, while the 374 families from Pagkakaisa are in Bagong Pag-Asa,” he added.

He also said the CDRRMO, together with the Philippine Red Cross, the City Nutrition Office, and the CSWDO, also activated a community mobile kitchen to prepare meals for the victims.

The team is also preparing additional food packs and family kits for distribution to the victims.

He said family kits consist of mosquito nets, blankets, plates, soup bowls, utensils, rechargeable lights and fans, and a first aid kit.

“Right now, we have 279 available family kits that are good for a family of five,” he said.

Additionally, the CDRRMO activated its emergency operation center and established donation hubs at the evacuation centers and the Puerto Princesa City Coliseum, where residents can bring food and non-food items.

“As of 7 p.m., we have received P56,400 worth of used clothes, P2,800 worth of food (noodles, lugaw, tubig), rice worth P28,000, and assorted items (blankets, toys, shoes/slippers, shirts, and hygiene kits) worth P93,000,” he said.

Timbancaya also said City Administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa met with concerned offices of the city government and tasked them to identify sites as temporary shelters for the victims while waiting for their relocation sites.

“We have already identified an area for temporary shelter in Brgy. San Pedro behind the coliseum, which was already used before,” he said.