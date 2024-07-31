Approximately ₱100,000 in damages resulted from a fire that erupted shortly before midnight yesterday on Baltan Street, Barangay San Miguel, impacting five local establishments.

Puerto Princesa City Fire spokesperson SFO1 Leonard Bryan Gacayan said the estimated damage might change based on the documents to be submitted by the victims.

The fire impacted two bars, an office, a residential house, and a boarding house with four rented rooms.

The fire was contained after reaching the first alarm and lasted about 40 minutes.

“Nag-base kami sa na receive naming tawag bandang 11:41 p.m. Agad-agad nag-respond kami, dumating kami sa area 11:46 p.m. Mabilis lang ang pag-apula namin at kahit dikit dikit pa ang mga bahay sa area sa tulong ng mga align responder natin mabilis at maayos ang naging responde. Mga 12:09 a.m., nag-declare na kami ng fire control at fire out nang 12:37 a.m.,” said Gacayan.