Kalayaan Vice Mayor Billy Alindogan has proposed offering financial aid to their students to support their academic endeavors.

Alindogan said his proposed ordinance will help elementary, secondary, and tertiary students.

Based on the proposal, elementary students will receive P350, P400 for secondary students, and P750 for college students per month. It also proposed that the assistance will be distributed in a lump sum annually or quarterly.

Meanwhile, Alindogan hopes that the Municipal Council will support the immediate enactment of the proposal for the benefit of the students and their families.

“Yon din ang aking kahilingan sa kanila na pag-aralan din nila ang ating panukala para naman matulungan ang mga mahal namin na kababayan lalo na yong naghihikahos, naniniwala po tayo na susuportahan ito ng ating council,” he added.

