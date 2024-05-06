HONOLULU, Hawaii — Filipinos here are concerned about tensions in the West Philippine Sea because of their families who remain in the nation; however, they are confident that the current administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is doing the right thing to defend sovereignty in its territory.

This was the response of Philippine Consul General Emil Fernandez to the question of journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, and Allies Program on May 4 at the Filipino Community Center (FilCom) when asked about the sentiments of Filipinos in Hawaii regarding China’s aggressive actions in the disputed waters.

Fernandez was a guest at the FiLCom in Waipahu during the opening of the 2024 Flores de Mayo and Filipino Fiesta, an event that promotes their heritage and resilience amid challenges.

Hawaii’s strategic location places it in close proximity to the Indo-Pacific region, encompassing 40 countries and economies, including the Philippines. Consequently, the Filipino residents share concerns regarding the tensions prevailing in the region.

Filipinos in Hawaii are concerned about the possible outbreak of war in the WPS due to China’s claim.

“Of course, the Filipinos here keep abreast of developments back home because they still have relatives and friends living there,” according to Fernandez.

“But we are confident that our government — our administration are doing the right things to protect our sovereignty,” he added.

Fernandez echoed the concerns expressed by FilCom leaders in Hawaii, such as Edmund Aczon, Eva Washburn-Repollo, Nedy Pia Directo, and others, regarding the situation in the WPS.

Repollo stated that they are “very concerned” about what’s happening in the WPS, even though they only hear or see it on the news due to “geographical realities.”

Directo, who admitted to having limited knowledge about contesting claims, believes that it’s beneficial to have a strong relationship between the U.S. and the Philippines because it helps reduce any actions China might take in the WPS and in the whole Indo-Pacific region.

Aczon, on the other hand, believes that if China were to attack the Philippines, the U.S. would intervene to assist the Filipinos.

“You cannot really take that aside. It’s always a possibility,” Aczon, the chairman of the FilCom Board of Directors, said.

But if there’s going to be a war, he believes that one of the first targets is going to be Hawaii because of Pearl Harbor.

According to data written by Chavonnie Ramos in the Hawaii Business Magazine, as of February 2024, there are approximately 367,525 individuals in Hawaii with Filipino ancestry, representing one in every four residents.

This covers both residents with long-standing local roots and those who have recently moved here from the Philippines.