The Bureau of Immigration has once again warned Filipinos who wish to work abroad not to be enticed by illegal job offers with huge compensation promises since their lives could be put at risk.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco issued the warning after repatriating nine more Filipinos who had been lured to work in fraud hubs overseas.

Last May 16, a male Filipino worker repatriated from Laos, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). He was reportedly recruited to work as a customer service representative in the said country, but ultimately became involved in fraudulent activities as an online love scammer.

The 42-year-old victim of illegal recruitment via Facebook left the Philippines as a tourist after claiming to be a shop manager going on a holiday. He was flown to Laos via Chiang Rai, a city in Thailand.

The victim was enticed by a lucrative salary of ₱50,000 per month. However, he received no salary.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, May 18, the BI said another batch of eight Filipinos were repatriated from Thailand at the NAIA Terminal 1.

The victims were recruited via Telegram also to work as CSRs with a promised salary of ₱55,000, but were forced to transfer to Myanmar to work as love scammers targeting homosexuals online.

Previous reports state that victims are made to lure targets to invest in pseudo cryptocurrency accounts using dating websites.

The victims said that they did not receive the promised salary, and were later dismissed for not reaching their quota.

They reported that they were made to clean toilets or jog in the middle of the day if they did not reach their target numbers.

The management finally allowed them to leave after they sensed that the Filipinos were up in arms against them. They were escorted out of the complex where they took a boat ride to Thailand, and sought help from the Philippine consulate.

Tansingco said that this kind of incident shows the risks faced by many Filipinos pursuing illegal opportunities abroad. He reminded the public to affirm job offers through official government agency channels to avoid falling victim to similar scams.

“Do not agree to illegal job offers,” warned Tansingco. “Do not put yourselves in danger by saying yes to this syndicate,” he added.

Victims were assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration personnel upon arrival.