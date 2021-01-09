Fewer crocodile attacks recorded in Southern Palawan last year

The Crocodylus Porosus Philippines Incorporated (CPPI) said there were less cases of attacks the past year compared to the previous, and all of them had been “non-fatal.”

The continuing awareness campaign about crocodiles and their presence in Southern Palawan habitats may have contributed to the decrease in the number of attack incidents in 2020, according to an expert group.

The Crocodylus Porosus Philippines Incorporated (CPPI) said there were less cases of attacks the past year compared to the previous, and all of them had been “non-fatal.”

“Last year, mayroon tayong six non-fatal attacks which are pinakamababa sa record natin. Noong 2019 kasi ay mayroon tayong 12 attacks,” CPPI researcher and education officer Meljory Corvera said

She said that the awareness campaign is being conducted in partnership with the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) and Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRRC).

“Tingin namin ay effective ang ginagawa natin na information and education campaign sa lugar lalo na sa southern Palawan. Mayroon din tayong mga signages doon regarding sa pag-iingat sa mga crocodiles,” she said.

Corvera said they are waiting for the adoption of the Sangguniang Bayan of Balabac of the management plan for the protection of the residents and the crocodiles.

The management plan includes the legal aspect of protecting the crocodiles, threats, and conservation strategy.

“Sana ma-adopt ng Sanggunian kasi dito nakalagay ang short and long term solutions [para ma-prevent ang crocodile attack]. Mas magiging maganda kung i-adopt nila, hopefully,” she said.

In a previous study, the group has estimated the crocodile population in the wilds of southern Palawan at 346 individuals.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food. See author's posts