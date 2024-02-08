The Aborlan Municipal Agriculture Office led the distribution of Fertilizer Discount Vouchers (FDV) on Tuesday, February 6.

These vouchers are part of the MASAGANA Cluster Program for the Dry Season 2023-2024 initiated by DA MIMAROPA, benefiting 998 farmers in Aborlan.

The fertilizer vouchers are valued at over 4.5 million pesos or ₱4,000 per hectare.

Aborlan Mayor Jaime Ortega personally led the Fertilizer Discount Voucher Distribution. Ortega emphasized his commitment to supporting the efforts of farmers, stating that food security relies on their hard work.

This initiative aims to bolster agricultural productivity and ensure the well-being of the farming community in Aborlan.