Female college student dies in motorcycle accident in Roxas

A female college student died in a medical facility in Roxas after sustaining serious head and body injuries due to a motorcycle accident on Tuesday.

She was identified by the police as Crystel Hermoso Delmo, the passenger of Smash 115 motorcycle driver Mark Roger Esquerra Abian, also a college student.

The other involved person in the accident was named as farmer Diomedes Macabenta de Gusman, driver of a Euro 150 motorcycle.

According to an initial investigation by the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO), Abian and Delmo were traveling from Purok Maligaya to Purok Masaya in Barangay Magara when the accident happened.

They were occupying the outermost lane to turn left when De Gusman, who was allegedly driving fast, appeared suddenly from the opposite direction and collided with the motorcycle of the victims.

Police investigation also claimed De Gusman was under the influence of alcohol.

Abian and De Gusman remain under hospital care following the accident.

