The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned all healthcare professionals and the general public against purchasing and consuming several “unregistered” food products that do not have corresponding Certificates of Product Registration (CPR).

Separate food advisories issued by the FDA on September 14 stated that without proper authorization, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of health products is prohibited under Republic Act No. 9711, also known as the “Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.”

JMJ REPACKING Pamenta Grind

LOTTE Big (In Foreign Language)

LOTTE Eve Rose (In Foreign Language)

Food Product with Male Character in Yellow Packaging (In Foreign Language)

LOTTE Product in Blue Packaging (In Foreign Language)

DRAGON BRAND Special Pansit

SHIOBEE Special Misua

MYLL Corn Coffee with Malunggay

JMJ REPACKING Special Ampao Bars

JMJ REPACKING Desiccated Coconut

SWEET BELA Kaong

SWEET BELA Nata De Coco

LIFE SYNERGY PREMIERA PLUNGE Wheatgrass Instant Juice Drink Mix

LIFE SYNERGY LIFE ENHANCER Grapeseed Oil Extract 1000mg Dietary Supplement

KOPINAS Instant Salabat Ginger Brew

WHITE CASTLE Chocolate Chips Cookies

QUEEN’S Creamy Peanut Butter

SAM-SAMMI Instant Turmeric Plus Ginger Tea with Stevia

COCO ISLAND Organic Virgin Coconut Oil Cold Processed

BETH-WEN’S Homemade Peanut Butter

DUTCHE Choco Dip

RITA Tamarind Drink

NISSIN Top Ramen Ramen Noodle Soup Soy Sauce Flavor

KITCHEN FIXIN’S Zesty Italian Croutons

SINTA Yummy Gummy Teeth

The administration said it has verified through online monitoring or post-marketing surveillance that the abovementioned food products are not registered and have no CPR.

“Since these unregistered food products have not gone through evaluation process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure its quality and safety,” the FDA said.

Meanwhile, it has also lifted the same advisory it issued on the food product “DR. GERRY’S Coco Nectar” under FDA Advisory No. 2018-280.

It said the coco nectar is already a product that has been registered with the FDA by Market Authorization Holder (MAH) Uncle Frank’s Green Honey Processing Enterprises.

To avoid regulatory actions and sanctions, all concerned establishments are advised not to distribute, advertise, or sell the aforementioned unlawful food products until CPRs have been issued. Always use the FDA Verification Portal feature available https://verification.fda.gov.ph to determine whether a product is registered with the FDA.

Consumers may also look for the FDA Registration number on the product label, if available or simply type the name of the product.

All local government units (LGUs) and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are urged to make sure that these products are not offered for sale or distribution in their respective markets or geographic regions. The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is also urged to restrain the entry of the unregistered imported products.

To report any sale or distribution of unregistered food products, kindly email us at ereport@fda.gov.ph.

