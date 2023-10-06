Palawan’s first fitness resort, located in a tropical sanctuary in Barangay Bacungan, is due to open its recreational and wellness café this month for people searching for a health-centered break from the city.

Fight Club Philippines, a holistic fitness and training resort, has maintained its health aims with the FCP Wellness Café, which is now available to the public every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their menu, competently prepared by local chefs and catering to a variety of specific dietary demands and popular tastes, ranges in price from P150 to P400 plus.

The café itself does not require membership in any of the FCP’s training or leisure activities. Its spa and massage facilities also serve as a recuperation center for people wishing to relax and unwind after a long day.

The resort takes itself in being a family-friendly retreat, and the amenities of FCP Wellness Café reflect that- karaoke rooms and gaming rooms have activities for all ages and can comfortably seat large groups.

The second floor café gives a view of the forest and the FCP resort, and the open space may be rented for gatherings.

For those interested in this quiet getaway, bookings and reservations can be made at +639777817505.

Fb page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551211802522&mibextid=LQQJ4d