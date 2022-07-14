- Advertisement by Google -

Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge, Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. assured Western Command (WESCOM) of his all-out support to the command’s programs and projects, particularly its missions in the Kalayaan Island Group in West Philippine Sea.

Faustino who was designated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the country’s defense OIC made his commitment during his visit at WESCOM this Friday, July 14.

“As your new DND OIC, I assure WESCOM of the continuity of all infrastructure projects under the DND-DPWH TIKAS Convergence Program. We will prioritize mission essential infrastructures in all Philippine-held islands in the Kalayaan Island Group and the West Philippine Sea,” said Faustino.

“To reiterate the guidance of our President and Commander in Chief, the Armed Forces of the Philippines shall fiercely but peacefully protect our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and sovereign rights,” he added.

“We have seen all the efforts of WESCOM and rest assured that we will give you all the support that you need so you can fully undertake your mandated tasks,” Faustino said as he lauded WESCOM.

WESCOM chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos on the other hand, assured Faustino of performing their best to contribute in the attainment of the strategic objectives of the defense department.