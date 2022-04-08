A 66-year-old father died after he was stabbed by his own son, who thought he was going to attack and hurt his mother, in Purok 15, Sitio Tagbarungis, Barangay Inagawan-Sub, Puerto Princesa City, Thursday night.

Wilfredo Verdida, the victim, died Friday morning at the hospital where he was brought after the stabbing incident that occurred around 11:30 p.m., authorities said. The suspect was identified as his 38-year-old son Gideon Verdida.

A source from the 2nd Platoon Forward Operating Base (2nd PFOB) of the Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force Company (PPCMFC) in Brgy. Inagawan said they were on patrol on the night of the incident when they observed someone waving at them, asking for help for a wounded man on a top-down tricycle.

Gideon stabbed Wilfredo because he feared he would beat his mother again, the source added.

Victim Wilfredo Verdida at the Aborlan District Hospital where he died later due to stab wounds. (Photo courtesy of PPCPO)

“Nagdiskusyon ang mag-asawa, tapos pinapunta noong victim ang asawa sa kwarto. Ang akala ng anak bubugbugin nanaman ang nanay, sinaksak niya ang tatay niya,” the source narrated from their initial investigation.

According to a report, however, from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), Gideon allegedly became enraged when he witnessed his father pushing his mother while walking home from a nearby birthday party.

Photo courtesy of PPCPO.

The conflict escalated when Wilfredo ordered his wife to enter their bedroom when they arrived home.

Soon after, the wife allegedly heard a commotion outside, followed by Wilfredo’s loud pleas for help because he had been stabbed by Gideon.

According to the authorities, Wilfredo and Gideon made peace before he died.

As of this writing, Gideon remains in police custody.