A 19-year-old resident of Puerto Princesa was killed in an accident yesterday, July 16, after a head-on collision with a jeepney on the national highway near Ipilan Bridge in Barangay Ipilan, Brooke’s Point town.

According to the report from the provincial police office, Jerico Araño, a resident of Brgy. Milagrosa in the city, was rushed to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital. However, due to the severe injuries sustained, the attending physician declared him dead upon arrival.

The driver of the jeepney was identified as Reynaldo Cacho Jr., a 59-year-old resident of Brgy. Marangas, Bataraza. He had six passengers on board, all residents of the same barangay. Fortunately, all of them were unharmed and did not sustain any injuries.

Investigation findings revealed that Araño was traveling from the south to the north and, upon reaching the accident site, he disregarded the solid double line and attempted to overtake a vehicle ahead. This resulted in a head-on collision with the oncoming jeepney from the opposite direction. As a consequence, Araño suffered a severe head injury and was taken to Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital in Brooke’s Point. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival by the attending physician.