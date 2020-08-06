Fast-tracking of electrification programs in Palawan sought

Board member Ryan Maminta, author of the resolution, said many households in Palawan still need to be energized, especially now that learning will also depend on internet connection.

The provincial board has urged the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) to fast-track the implementation of its electrification plans and programs in Palawan.

Board member Ryan Maminta, author of the resolution, said many households in Palawan still need to be energized, especially now that learning will also depend on internet connection.

“Different households and barangays in Palawan are not energized or not yet connected to electric power lines,” Maminta said.

Maminta also cited the changes in the educational system in the country due to the pandemic which heavily relies on technology and electricity.

“There is an urgent need to speed up the PALECO’s projects to ensure the access to the electricity for the community remained unserved [by their services],” he said.

Separate resolutions were also approved on the same day, requesting telco giants to provide effective internet connection in the province along with the implementation of online education.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.