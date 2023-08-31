Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. discussed the town’s food security and sufficiency in a meeting with farmers’ association leaders from 18 barangays and other local traders and consumers on Tuesday, August 29 at the town’s convention center.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the factors contributing to the slight increase in rice prices and its impact on supply.

Benedito inquired about the quantity of harvests in each barangay, assessing whether it would be sufficient for the upcoming months in an effort to address the issues affecting rice prices and supply in Brooke’s Point.

He also highlighted that agriculture holds a prominent position as a priority program of the local government. He reiterated his dedication to supporting farmers by providing assistance, such as seeds and fertilizers, given that agriculture serves as the primary source of sustenance for the town.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Engr. Bernard Quejano, the head of Brooke’s Point Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office (MEEDO), as well as Municipal Agriculturist Renato Bacosa and Romeo Cajiles.