A man’s body was found just before noon on Wednesday in a tent at Sitio Arado 1, Poblacion, Taytay.

He was identified as Rodrigo Bellanan, 49, a farmer and resident of Linapacan in northern Palawan, through a fisherfolk ID found on him.

According to the police report, at around 11:30 a.m. on February 21, Bellanan’s colleague went to his tent to ask for his help in digging a temporary well. However, upon arrival, he discovered Bellanan was already deceased.

The body was subsequently transported to the municipal morgue for a post-mortem examination.

An initial assessment by the medical officer suggested the probable cause of death was cardiac arrest.

