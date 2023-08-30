A 20-year-old farmer was apprehended on Tuesday by authorities in the town of Araceli, Palawan, due to a pending case of attempted homicide.

The suspect, Gamil Acosta from Barangay Balogo, can only be temporarily released if he posts bail of P36,000 in the same town, the provincial police stated in a report Wednesday morning.

Acosta was taken into custody on August 29, 2023, in Barangay Balogo, based on a warrant issued on August 24, 2023, by Judge Lucena Dacuan from the Municipal Circuit Trial Court of the 4th Judicial Region.

The warrant was issued for the charge of attempted homicide, which is a violation of Section 249 of the Revised Penal Code.

The arrested individual is now in the custody of Araceli MPS for appropriate handling.

