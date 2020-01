Police identified him as 51-years-old Ryan Gabua from Barangay Langogan.

A farmer who was on his way home died in a medical facility in Roxas following a motorcycle accident Tuesday night.

Police identified him as 51-years-old Ryan Gabua from Barangay Langogan. The initial investigation claimed that Gabua died after his motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier along the national highway in Brgy. Tinitian in the same town.

He reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while on his way home.

