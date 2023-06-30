(WARNING: This story shows fireamrpotentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A farmer was apprehended by the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) for unlawful possession of ammunition during an operation conducted on Thursday, June 29, in Barangay Tumarbong, Roxas, Palawan.

Edmund Gabua Palay, 61, was taken into custody during a joint operation involving the Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit, Roxas Municipal Police Station, and the 401st Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

The operation was based on a search warrant issued by the Honorable Judge Anna Leah Y. Tiongson-Mendoza of RTC Branch 164, Roxas, Palawan.

Authorities discovered and seized incriminating evidence, including a Caliber 38 revolver without a serial number. The firearm was loaded with six live ammunition rounds of unfired cartridges.

Additionally, seven live ammunition rounds were also found inside a red belt bag.

Local officials were present as witnesses during the search and seizure procedure.