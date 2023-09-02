A 60-year old farmer was apprehended in Barangay Culandanum, Bataraza, for unlawful acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition on September 1.

Nictor Rentikan Gawa, according to a police report from the Police Provincial Office (PPO) of Palawan, was a wanted person for violating Section 28 of Republic Act (RA) 10591, a provision that pertains to the unauthorized ownership of firearms and ammunition.

The operation was carried out following a warrant issued on August 1, 2023, by Judge Ramon Chito R. Mendoza, who presides over Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court in Brooke’s Point.

The prescribed bail for his temporary release is set at P 80,000.

He was apprehended as a result of a coordinated effort implemented by the Bataraza Municipal Police Station (Bataraza MPS), in cooperation with members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Provincial Intelligence Team-Palawan (PIT-Palawan), Regional Intelligence Division (RID-Palawan CIT), Highway Patrol Group (HPG), 3rd Platoon of the 1st Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (1st PPMFC), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group.