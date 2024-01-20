An 18-year-old farmer, facing charges of statutory rape, was arrested yesterday by authorities in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point, Southern Palawan.

Identified only as Alyas Jef by the Palawan Police Provincial Office, the individual is ranked as the No. 2 most wanted at the provincial level.

The arrest was made on January 19 following a warrant issued on January 11, 2024, by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, 4th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court, Brooke’s Point.

Currently, Alyas Jef is under the custody of Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station (MPS) for documentation and proper disposition of his case.