A farmer and his son were killed after they were shot by unidentified assailant(s) while riding a tricycle along the national highway in Besayan Valley, Barangay Calasaguen, Brooke’s Point, on Friday night, May 10.

According to Police Lieutenant John Rhein Baza, deputy chief of Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, the victims identified as Rodel Usman Dali and his daughter Majorie Hamid Dali, residents of Barangay Calasaguen, were in a tricycle when they were shot. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators recovered five empty shells of 9mm caliber and one live 9mm ammunition, a nine-inch knife, and a Nokia cellphone from the crime scene.

The investigators are still determining the possible motive for the shooting and the search for the perpetrators continues.